Globosat goes live with Pilat Media's IBMS

Globosat has gone live with its network-wide installation of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). Globosat, a Globo Organizations company, is the largest pay-TV content provider in Latin America. On Dec. 1, 2011, Globosat switched its entire 32-channel lineup to IBMS Content, a centralized system that manages and integrates content acquisition and planning, scheduling and playout of media assets, as well as content inventory and rights management for 400 users.

The move has been made in advance of upcoming sporting events which will be broadcast from Brazil — namely the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Games.

In this first phase of the IBMS deployment, the system takes over the content acquisition and scheduling functions as well as media management for all of Globosat's linear cable and satellite channels.