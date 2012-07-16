GlobeCast Unveiling Content Management/Delivery Systems at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM-Globecast will be demonstrating its latest offerings in the area of video content management and delivery systems designed to allow broadcasters to "take content further." Products include scalable playout and origination solutions allowing broadcasters to adapt their content to specific markets on a global basis, new OTT video solutions, as well as GlobeCast’s collaborative project with France 24, a hybrid broadcast broadband TV system that provides two-way interactive system for IPTV subscribers.

In addition, GlobeCast will be showing off its hybrid satellite/fiber optic connectivity systems in place linking all five continents, as well as a new methodology for content aggregation and distribution.

GlobeCast will be at stand 1.A.29.