Glenn Close, Sharon Stone to Participate in 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—While a red carpet won’t by physically present, the NAB Leadership Foundations 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards will still feature some star-studded names, as Glenn Close and Sharon Stone are among the celebrity guests that will be featured during the virtual event that will air both on local stations and online.

Close and Stone are previous Service to America Leadership Award recipients. They will be joined by other celebrities, including “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, country music star Sara Evans, Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and broadcast and radio host Mario Lopez.

Tamron Hall, award-winning journalist and TV host, will serve as the emcee for the night.

The celebrities, along with members of Congress, will reveal the award winners, as well as honoring the role local radio and TV stations serve to their communities. The full list of station finalists is available on nabfounation.org.

The 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards will take place on Aug. 22.