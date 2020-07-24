NAB Honors SC Johnson With Service Award

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation is awarding its 2020 Celebration of Service to America Corporate Leadership Award to SC Johnson.

The annual honor is given to a leading business outside the broadcast industry that exemplifies “an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility,” according to NABLF.

SC Johnson is a manufacturer of household cleaning products, products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. The company has a stated mission to be at work for a better world. It has attempted to do so in part by giving back 5% of its pre-tax profits to charities every year since 1937.

In more recent examples, SC Johnson has been helping to battle COVID-19, committing $15 million to assist families and communities around the world. Specific examples of their efforts include:

Donating 80,000 SC Johnson product care packages to U.S. health care workers and first respondents;

A $1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund;

Providing more than $4 million in financial support and product donations to COVID-19 response efforts in Europe and Latin America;

Giving $1 million to Save the Children to educate and enable children worldwide to cope with the current pandemic and respond to future health crises;

Donating more than 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to health care workers, first responders and frontline workers across the U.S.; and

Providing meals, snacks, books to school children and care packages to health care workers and first responders around its home of Racine, Wis.

SC Johnson also launched a global partnership with Plastic Bank in 2019 to help address the ocean plastic crisis, creating more than 500 plastic collection points across five countries.

“We are thrilled to honor this exemplary company for their dedication, generosity and commitment to serving both local and international communities,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF president and NAB chief diversity officer. “SC Johnson has set a high bar for corporate social responsibility and philanthropy and is a worthy recipient of this prestigious award.”

Fisk Johnson, SC Johnson chairman and CEO, will accept the award and give a message during the televised 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards program on Aug. 22.