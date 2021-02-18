Geoff Stedman Joins SDVI as Chief Marketing Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI has appointed Geoff Stedman as the company’s chief marketing officer. In this new role Stedman will lead strategic initiatives to sharpen the company’s positioning, expand customer reach and drive increased demand for the SDVI Rally cloud-native media supply chain platform. Stedman will join the executive leadership team under Lawrence Kaplan, president and CEO.

In a press statement about the appointment, Kaplan said of Stedman, “His experience in helping high-growth startups successfully translate proven product and customer successes into broader market adoption will be critical to helping SDVI achieve its long-term goals, and I’m excited to welcome him to the team.”

Stedman has more than 25 years of experience in bringing transformative technologies to market and finding ways to connect customer needs with the best solutions to address those needs. Stedman has led numerous marketing teams for both large multinational corporations and small startups, including marketing leadership positions at Omneon, Harmonic, Tintri, Quantum and Kaleidescape. Most recently, Stedman served as a strategist for AWS Elemental, promoting cloud-based workflows for content preparation and delivery to content owners and distributors.

Stedman said he’s looking forward to helping “more customers understand how SDVI can enable their move to the cloud and helping the company tell its fantastic story.”