General Dynamics Mediaware to Demo 4K HEVC Ad Insertion at IBC

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — At IBC 2014, General Dynamics Mediaware will highlight its portfolio of compressed-domain products targeted at broadcasters, video providers and media companies. At the show, the Australian-based company will give its first demonstration of an ad-insertion product called InStream Splice, which uses HEVC to support frame-accurate 4K Ultra HD. The company will also feature its InStream Play, a new built-in automation layer.

InStream Splice is a play-out and ad-insertion solution that demonstrates how splicing in the compressed domain can be delivered at the quality level demanded by broadcasters and networks. As interest in 4K/UHD builds, technology that shows solutions for 4K storage and playout—with ad insertion to maintain a revenue stream—will help to position 4K as a mainstream format. HEVC compression can reduce the bitrate of a 4K datastream about twice as efficiently as the H.264 standard used today. With the ability to do frame-accurate insertions into an HEVC stream, this removes one more hurdle from the acceptance of 4K/UHD as a storage and playout standard.