Gefen to Intro Line of Matrix Systems, Next-Gen KVM Extenders at IBC

At IBC, Gefen will demonstrate how broadcasters and post-production professionals can streamline equipment and tailor their system integration with a custom-type modular matrix setup. Available in 8x8, 16x16 and 32x32 enclosures, the GefenPRO Modular Matrixes allow a mix of DVI, DisplayPort 3GSDI and HDMI inputs and outputs in 8x increments with optional extension capability. An 8x8 Modular Matrix could have eight DVI inputs and eight CAT-5 outputs, for example. A 16x16 Modular Matrix could have eight DVI inputs and eight DisplayPort inputs with 16 DVI outputs.



Gefen 32X32 Modular Matrix

On these Modular Matrixes, Gefen offers the ability to add extension to both input and output sides using CAT-5 or fiber optic cable for both short- and long-range signal extension. All eight extension outputs include built-in sender-type modules to be combined with small receivers at the extended display location. The 8x DVI ELR/POL (Extra Long Range/Power Over Line) uses CAT-5 cable to extend DVI or DisplayPort up to 100 meters using one cable per display. It also powers the receiver unit next to the display using POL so no power supply at the receiver side is needed. The 8x DVI FO (Fiber Optic) uses a single fiber optic cable to reach up to 500 meters in distance using one cable per display.



Gefen is also bringing three new KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) extenders over IP to IBC. Designed for post-production professionals, each model supports the connection of sender and receiver units feeding through the Ethernet connection, allowing up to 200 meters of signal extension: 100 meters on the sender side and 100 meters on the receiver side using CAT-5 cable. All three KVM extenders supply connections for audio, video, USB, RS-232 and IR in addition to DVI, HDMI or VGA. For each KVM system, the receiver unit supplies two additional Ethernet connections to support additional devices. A total of 16 sender and receiver pairs can be connected in one system.



The HD KVM over IP delivers HDMI at 1080p full HD with 3D pass-through. Additional peripherals such as USB, audio, RS-232 and IR remote are available. The DVI KVM over IP sends high-resolution DVI at 1920x1200 with USB, stereo audio, RS-232 and IR remote control up to 200 meters using a sender/receiver system. The VGA KVM over IP extends high-resolution VGA at 1920x1200 with USB, stereo audio, RS-232 and IR remote control up to 200 meters using a sender/receiver system. All three KVM over IP extenders can be mixed to satisfy cross-platform capabilities between DVI, HDMI and VGA to enhance overall functionality.



Stand: 7.B30



