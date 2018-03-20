GatesAir Promotes Goins and vanHaaster

CINCINNATI—A pair of promotions have been announced for the GatesAir sales division, with Mark Goins (pictured above) being promoted to senior director of sales for the Americas and Nick vanHaaster expanding his regional responsibility to Goins’ previously-assigned states. Joseph W. Mack, vice president of sales, sent out the announcement.

Nick vanHaaster

Goins has spent 16 of his 17 years on the sales side of the broadcast industry at GatesAir. In his new position he will oversee the regional sales management and key accounts management teams in North and South America. He will report to Mack.

Already covering the Northwest U.S. and Western Canada, vanHaaster is adding Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin to the states he is responsible for. He has been with GatesAir for 19 years.