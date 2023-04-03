GatesAir Appoints Barbara Spicek CEO

CINCINNATI—GatesAir, a Thomson Broadcast subsidiary, has appointed Barbara Spicek its new CEO effective immediately. She succeeds Bruce Swail, CEO since 2017, who is retiring. Spicek was most recently an executive at Vizrt Group, a provider in broadcast graphics and software-defined live production, for three years.

Spicek has a nearly three decades-long career with executive roles at Fortune 500 companies such as Brocade Communications and Veritas Technologies. In 2020, Spicek became president and GM for Vizrt subsidiary NewTek, heading the company’s live production business.

A year after GatesAir’s acquisition by Thomson Broadcast, Spicek will be tasked with growing the company’s international footprint and expanding its products and solutions offerings beyond the brand’s TV and radio transmission products to new markets, the company said.

“GatesAir’s longevity speaks for itself, and we will continue to innovate for the global over-the-air broadcast market,” said Spicek. “Business opportunities for TV, FM and digital radio systems continue to grow worldwide, and GatesAir’s Intraplex networking business has flourished as broadcasters accelerate their IP transitions. I see clear opportunities for GatesAir to bring new cloud and software-based solutions to market, both within its product portfolio and in collaboration with Thomson Broadcast and an extended ecosystem. That adds up to phenomenal growth opportunity for GatesAir, fueled through a strong company foundation anchored by Thomson’s supportive ownership.”

“Barbara brings an amazing skillset to GatesAir that assures continued business growth through her proven track record as a proactive, innovative and strategic business leader,” said Aby Alexander, President–USA, Thomson Broadcast. “Her ability to define a company’s business direction and corporate culture align well with our vision to move the GatesAir brand into exciting new places.”

“When we committed to acquiring GatesAir, we challenged ourselves to develop ideas that would increase the company’s global footprint,” said Ylias Akbaraly, Chairman of Redland, the holding company of the Sipromad Group and Thomson Broadcast. “That includes a business integration strategy that allows the GatesAir brand to thrive, and empowers both companies to develop more complete solutions for our customers. As we searched for a new CEO, we were determined to find the right leader to help us enact our vision. That leader is Barbara, and we are excited at the possibilities that lie in front of us moving forward. We thank Bruce for his important contributions and look forward to the next phase of GatesAir under Barbara’s leadership.”