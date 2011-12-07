Gas Station TV and Turner Sign Deal Bringing HLN to the Pump

NEW YORK and ATLANTA: Gas Station TV, the gas pump video screen programming provider, announced that it has signed an exclusive deal with Turner Broadcasting System to deliver news and entertainment segments to viewers at the pump. As part of the deal, Turner will custom-produce and deliver stories throughout the day from HLN, and entertainment news from HLN’s Showbiz Tonight.



Additionally, GSTV and Wayne, a GE Energy Business, recently announced that they have begun installing inOvationTV at fuel retailers throughout the country, driven by a Wayne investment valued at more than $50 million. InOvationTV will triple GSTV’s monthly viewership of 28 million to an audience of more than 70 million people.



GSTV can be viewed throughout the country at leading gas retailers like Chevron, Conoco-Phillips, Gulf, Arco, BP, Exxon-Mobil, Speedway, Shell, Murphy USA, and Sunoco. GSTV’s exclusive content partners include HLN, TBS’s entertainment newsshow “Showbiz Tonight,” ESPN, and Bloomberg TV, as well as its original social media platform “Your Neighborhood.”