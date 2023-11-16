G&D Strengthens Its Team in North American

G&D North America Inc. has announced that Matt Keske is joining its team as the subsidiary's new director of business development for broadcast & entertainment.

G&D is a leading manufacturer of high-end KVM extenders, switches, and matrix switches. In his new role, Keske will play an important role in further strengthening G&D North America Inc.'s position in broadcast and entertainment and driving global growth. He takes over the position from Craig Abrams, who is entering his well-deserved retirement at the end of the year.

With his extensive experience and expertise in the industry, Matt Keske is well positioned to build on the accomplishments of Craig Abrams and continue to expand G&D North America Inc.'s success story in this important business vertical, the company said in making the announcement.

“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Matt Keske to our team,” says Jon Litt, managing director. “His vast experience and in-depth understanding of the demands of the broadcast and entertainment industry will enhance our ability to cater to our customers' needs and further solidify our position in this essential market segment.”

In his new position, Matt Keske will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to develop new business opportunities in the broadcast and entertainment industry. He will work closely with existing customers while building new partnerships and customer relationships.

G&D North America Inc. is a subsidiary of the Guntermann & Drunck GmbH based in Siegen, Germany, which has been a leading manufacturer of high-end KVM extenders, switches, and matrix switches for more than 35 years. Since its founding in 2015, the North American subsidiary's mission has been to continually grow the North American market by expanding sales and support.