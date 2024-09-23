G&D Opens New North American Headquarters, Experience Center In Houston

HOUSTON—G&D North America Sept. 20 opened a new North American headquarters and state-of-the-art experience center here.

The company, based in Siegen, Germany, specializes in KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) technology. Managing director Jon Litt, as well as colleagues, partners and visitors, attended the office’s grand opening, the company said.

The headquarters is located near Bush International Airport. It features a showroom where demonstrations spotlight the interaction of intelligent KVM systems across various applications in control room environments. The facility gives consultants, engineers, integrators and end users an immersive experience with G&D technology in a real-world setting, it said.

(Image credit: G&D North America)

The new center also offers modern training rooms dedicated to product and application education. The facility has an integrated environment for sales, engineering and support as well as management of operations across North America, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .