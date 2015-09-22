‘Game of Thrones’ Leads HPA Award TV Nominees

LOS ANGELES—After setting the record for most Emmys in a single year, HBO’s hit show ‘Game of Thrones’ is carrying the momentum to the Hollywood Post Alliance Awards as it leads the pack of TV nominees with four nominations; its closest competitors were Starz’s ‘Black Sails’ and HBO’s ‘Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways’ with two.

The 10th annual HPA Awards honor artistic excellence and creative achievements in the post production industry, recognizing outstanding achievement in editing, sound, visual effects and color grading in TV, film and commercials.

To see the nominees in the film and commercial categories, click here. Here are the full slate of nominees for TV:

Outstanding Color Grading:



‘Olive Kitteridge – Incoming Tide’

Pankaj Bajpai; Encore

John Crowley; Technicolor PostWorks NY

Tony Dusting; Technicolor

Tony Dusting; Technicolor ‘Game of Thrones – Hardhome’

Joe Finley; Chainsaw, Inc. ‘Masters of Sex – A Parliament of Owls’

Matt Lear; Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Editing:



‘Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways – Austin’

Scott D. Hanson; Therapy Studios

Rich Lowe

Kristin McCasey; Therapy Studios

Cindy Mollo, ACE; Netflix

Tim Porter; Beyond the Wall Productions, Inc.

Outstanding Sound:



‘Halt and Catch Fire – SETI’

Sue Cahill, Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Jane Boegel, Mark Cleary, Kevin McCullough; NBC Universal StudioPost

Benjamin Cook, Stefan Hendrix, Jeffrey Pitts, Sue Cahill, Onnalee Blank, Matthew Waters; Starz

Tim Kimmel, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona, Paul Bercovitch, Onnalee Blank, Matthew Waters; Formosa Group

Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Ken Kobett, Tiffany Griffith, David Werntz; Technicolor

Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Ken Kobett, Tiffany Griffith, David Werntz; Technicolor ‘Homeland – Redux’

Nello Torri, Alan Decker; NBC Universal Studio Post

Craig Dellinger; Sony Sound Services

Outstanding Visual Effects:



‘Games of Thrones – The Dance of Dragons’

Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Derek Spears, Eric Carney, Jabbar Raisani; Fire and Blood Productions

Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, John O’Connell, Joseph Courtis, Ronan Gantly; Screen Scene

Sheena Duggal, Richard Bluff, Jay Mehta, Chad Taylor, Cody Gramstad; Industrial Light & Magic

Erik Henry; Starz

Ken Jones; Digital Domain

Nic Spier; Shade FX

Christina Spring, Bjorn Ahlstedt; Crazy Horse Effects

Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Stefan Bredereck, Jason Shulman, Gevork Babityan; Encore VFX

HPA previously announced special awards to Leon Silverman and the ESPN Digital Center 2.

The winners will be announced during the 10th Annual HPA Awards gala ceremony on Nov. 12, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.