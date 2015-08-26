ESPN Earns HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced that ESPN has been awarded the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation for its ESPN Digital Center 2. The Creativity and Innovations Award recognizes companies and individuals who demonstrate excellence in the development of workflow to support creative storytelling or in technical innovation.

ESPN Digital Center 2

ESPN’s Digital Center 2 is a large-scale, IP-based production facility that opened in May 2014.The jury felt that the Digital Center 2 represented technical innovation in the IP-based production, post-production and broadcast space, and showed vision and leadership in developing a framework other could follow.

The HPA will recognize ESPN and all of its 2015 HPA Award winners at the 10th annual HPA Awards Gala on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.