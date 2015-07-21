Leon Silverman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from HPA

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced that post production executive Leon Silverman will be presented with the organization’s HPA Lifetime Achievement Award. The HPA Board of Directors, with the help of a select committee, present the Lifetime Achievement Award to an individual who has brought significant changes to the field of post-production.

Leon Silverman

Silverman began his career in post-production in the late 1970s and worked for post-production companies like Compact Video, LaserPacific Media, served as vice president of entertainment imaging and director of strategic business development for Eastman Kodak, and for Walt Disney Studios as its general manager of Digital Studio.

In 2002, Silverman was part of a group of people that helped found the HPA and has served as its president since its inception. He has also served two terms as Governor of the Hollywood Region of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers; he currently serves as Governor at Large. In addition, he is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers, an affiliate member of the American Cinema Editors and was recently invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the HPA, the organization that is so close to my heart, and from the community that has helped define my career,” said Silverman.

Silverman will receive his award at the HPA Awards gala, set to take place on Nov. 12 at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles.