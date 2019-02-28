G&D Promotes Hosmer to VP Sales Americas & General Manager

Don Hosmer

BURBANK, Calif.—In recognition of his work over the last year as the director of sales West, G&D North America is promoting Don Hosmer to the position of vice president of sales, Americas, and general manager, effective March 1.

In his new position, Hosmer will oversee the sales operations in the Americas, while continuing to be responsible for sales in the West territory, Canada and select key accounts. The Americas sales team will be rounded out with Carlos Yanez in Miami handling the U.S. South and LATAM, and Craig Abrams in New York/New Jersey, who will manage the Northeast, the D.C. area and the Great Lakes.

As general manager, Hosmer will also be in charge of GDNA office operations.

Hosmer will be based out of GDNA’s Burbank office.