FX Networks CEO John Landgraf to Keynow CCW+SATCON

WASHINGTON—John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions NY, will deliver the keynote address at the 2014 Content and Communications World Nov.12-13 in New York. CCW+SATCON, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, is the East Coast's most significant content and communications event.



“John Landgraf is well-respected in the industry for his ability to connect with audiences through high-quality programming,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB. “We are pleased that he will share his insights with the content creation community at CCW.”



John Landgraf oversees entertainment and business operations for FX Networks, including FX, FXM, FXX and FX Productions. Landgraf is also responsible for digital video-on-demand platform FXNOW. In 2013, he oversaw the most ambitious expansion of FX Networks yet, the debut of FXX.



FX was the first basic cable channel to host Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning scripted series in both drama and comedy. FX has garnered more Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations and wins in acting categories than any other basic cable network. Since becoming president and general manager of FX Networks in 2005, Landgraf has led FX to all-time highs in ratings and revenue. He increased the amount of original programming five-fold by creating FX Productions, which produces hits such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Archer, and co-produces Sons of Anarchy.



Before joining FX, Landgraf co-founded Jersey Television with former Jersey Films partners Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher. Previously, as vice president of primetime series at NBC, he helped to develop or oversee The West Wing, Suddenly Susan, ER and Friends. Honors include NCTA’s Vanguard Award for Programming, Adweek’s 2013 TV Executive of the Year and Chair Appointee to the Executive Committee of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Board of Governors.



Click here to register as press for CCW+SATCON.