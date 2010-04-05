Fujitsu to demo and give away low-latency MPEG-4 encoding solutions

Fujitsu Frontech North America, a supplier of digital media solutions and computer products, will demonstrate its portfolio of low-latency media solutions at the NAB show (booth SU5607).

The company’s exhibit will include the latest IP-9400 MPEG-4 AVC encoder, designed to meet the demands of mobile live event contribution. The IP-9400 reduces operational costs as broadcasters convert from MPEG-2 to AVC encoding in their HD and SD microwave, satellite and IP digital newsgathering and live event capture systems.

Fujitsu will conduct a drawing for an IP-9400 H.264 AVC encoder on Wednesday, April 14, at its NAB booth. Entries for the drawing can be made online before the show or at the Fujitsu booth during the show.

Fujitsu will also showcase its recently announced XG2600 10Gb Ethernet solution as well as the 24-port XG0224 and 48-port XG0448 Layer 2 Ethernet switching solutions, which help users establish cost-effective upgrade paths as they transition to 10Gb networking environments.