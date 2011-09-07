Fujitsu, Broadcast Int’l and Myricom Team Up for Cloud Transcoding

FOOTHILL RANCH and ARCADIA, CALIF.: Fujitsu Frontech North America, Broadcast International and Myricom have announced a strategic alliance to deliver integrated private cloud transcoding to the media and broadcast market.

The fully integrated solution combines Fujitsu’s Primergy servers and XG Series 10GbE switches, Myricom’s Myri-10G 10-gigabit Ethernet network adapter cards with new VideoPump specialized video-streaming software, and Broadcast International’s CodecSys multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements.



The trio said Myricom’s VideoPump software is considered critical for the UDP streaming of IPTV video, with typical throughput levels clocked at nearly 80Gbps per server, enough to support 8,000 simultaneous streams of high-definition video. VideoPump’s low CPU overhead (less than 10 percent of one CPU core) means that users can achieve large-scale video delivery using fewer, less expensive servers.



Broadcast International’s CodecSys cuts bandwidth requirements by up to half compared to traditional MPEG-2 encoding technologies.