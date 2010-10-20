Fujifilm Promotes Tubbs to Communications VP

FUJIFILM Optical Devices (formerly known as Fujinon) has promoted industry veteran Gordon Tubbs to Vice President, Broadcasting and Communications.



“During his tenure at FUJIFILM, Gordon has become instrumental in spearheading the sales and growth of the Broadcast Division,” said Hank Hayashi, President. “He has the knowledge of the lens business and the management skills needed to increase our market share and improve customer relations.”



Tubbs will remain responsible for all aspects of sales, with an emphasis on Network and Group sales, as well as division head duties.