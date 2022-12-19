FuboTV Inks Carriage Agreement With Scripps Networks

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. has announced a multi-year distribution deal with Scripps Networks, the national television network division of The E.W. Scripps Company that will allow the vMVPD to offer the Scripps Networks ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy (becomes Scripps News on January 1) and Court TV.

“Today’s launch gives consumers a new streaming option to watch these top Scripps channels and further diversifies FuboTV’s growing programming line-up,” said Marisa Elizondo, vice president, content strategy and distribution, FuboTV. “Fubo’s mission is to aggregate and distribute a leading sports package, balanced with news and entertainment content, that appeals to every member of the household, all at an affordable price.”

“We believe that our diversified portfolio of popular news and entertainment networks will help strengthen FuboTV as an alternative pay tv option for consumers,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks.

ION features a lineup of popular off-network series, original and holiday movies and more. ION Mystery is home to television’s most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, docuseries and originals. ION Plus features such fan-favorite drama series as “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Saving Hope.” Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Grit features classic western movies and series. Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national news from 14 news bureaus across the U.S. Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.