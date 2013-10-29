Frost & Sullivan Recognize Harmonic

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —Based on its analysis of the multiscreen software transcoding market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Harmonic with the 2013 Global Frost & Sullivan Market Share Leadership Award for capturing the highest market share within its industry. In 2013, Harmonic reached a market share of more than 10 percent, thereby rising to the top in a fragmented market.



Frost & Sullivan estimates that the market for pure multiscreen transcoding earned nearly $140 million in 2012, growing by more than 14 percent in 2013 as broadcasters, pay TV service operators and online video providers expanded their on-demand and live streaming offerings. In this environment, Harmonic established competency in file, as well as live, applications through its ProMedia Carbon and ProMedia Live products.



ProMedia Xpress is a high-throughput audio video communication file transcoder developed to fulfill the growing market need for high-throughput, video-on-demand transcoding. Similarly, the company's ProStream product provides both re-encoding and multi-screen transcoding functionality for all key use cases.



The research further indicates that Harmonic offers an end-to-end, multiscreen product catalog, which includes transcoders, multiscreen stream packagers, origin servers, playout servers and storage, with CMS, DRM and CDN capabilities integrated through strategic partnerships.



Through a combination of acquisitions and organic development, Harmonic has ensured its continued relevance; the company was among the earliest vendors to support MPEG-DASH, and is among the first to support high-efficiency video coding.



“The company is moving beyond ASIC-centric products toward more flexible deployment solutions to keep pace with the operators’ and broadcasters’ needs to upgrade systems on the fly rather than outright replace them,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Manager Avni Rambhia.. “This strategy also enables Harmonic to gradually move away from competing at the box level to competing at a solution level, which is better for its long-term prospects.”



Harmonic is also one of the few vendors in the encoding and transcoding industry that has a balanced reach in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as in Asia Pacific.