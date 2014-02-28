Front Porch Digital Joins USC's Entertainment Technology Center

LAFAYETTE, COLO.—Front Porch Digital announced that it has joined the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California, a nonprofit, member-funded organization that explores issues related to the creation, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content.



ETC@USC acts as an organizer and accelerator for entertainment technology and commerce through research, publications, events, collaborative projects, and shared exploratory labs and demonstrations. As an expert in digitization, migration, metadata, and content storage, Front Porch Digital will use its membership to help the entire industry address some of its most challenging data management issues, and then transfer those advances to other markets such as sports, government, archiving, and broadcast.



Joining at the Gold Member level, Front Porch Digital will have the opportunity to participate in all of the ETC’s projects and working groups. Being an active participant in the industry's cutting-edge projects ensures the company will remain at the forefront of innovation surrounding CSM, migration, and digitization. In that way, Front Porch Digital will ensure that its customers' needs are well-represented as entertainment technology develops and changes.

