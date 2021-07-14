Friend MTS Expands Leadership Team

LONDON, U.K. & PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–Friend MTS, has expanded its leadership team with the appointments of John Ward to executive vice president, Americas, and Andrew Shindler to general counsel. Together with content owners, broadcasters and operators, Friend MTS provides end-to-end technology solutions to address real-world piracy to safeguard valuable content and revenue for a global media industry.

Derek Chang, chief executive officer of Friend MTS, said in a company statement, that Ward and Shindler bring a wealth of experience and background in sports and media and will be important additions to the team. “Their expertise will enhance our ability to provide our valued customers and partners with cutting-edge advanced piracy solutions as we innovate to meet their needs.”

Ward is responsible for creating and managing both sales and operations across North and South America. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer for iNDEMAND, a U.S. cable consortium, where he was responsible for the distribution of premium VOD and PPV entertainment to more than 200 North American TV operators. Previously, he held positions with Deluxe Creative Services, AT&T Mobility & Entertainment and DIRECTV, where he managed broadcast operations and production for the original content and sports businesses. He also held positions with Fox Sports Productions, where he supervised all studio production for Fox NFL, MLB and NASCAR coverage. Ward has received 12 Sports Emmy Awards in his career. He is based in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Shindler brings more than three decades of legal experience in technology, commercial and intellectual property law, with a focus on sports and information technology. As general counsel, he will oversee all legal matters for Friend MTS. Previously, Shindler was partner for Locke Lord (UK) LLP, where he represented clients in technology. He was also partner and head of IT at the European law firm SJ Berwin LLP for 20 years. Shindler has acted on many high-profile complex transactions and led a number of award-winning legal teams, including Commercial Law Firm of the Year. He is based in London.