Frezzi showcases Sun-Gun for ENG

At the 2011 NAB Show, Frezzi is showcasing its batteries as well as new DSLR camera lighting kits, a range of Sun-Gun HMI portable travel lighting packages and LED lamps for all Frezzi Mini Fill lights. The company's battery lineup includes the 200Wh Li-Ion and 150Wh Ni-MH batteries, each with advanced chargers.

Frezzi’s line of lights for newsgathering and field production includes the lightweight Super Sun-Gun 15W, 18W, 24W, 200W and 400W HMI lights. The HMI line is balanced for natural daylight at 5500K with a 92-color rendering index (CRI) for maximum output.

At the show, the company is also announcing its new professional catalog of portable power and lighting systems, which is now online at www.frezzi.com.

