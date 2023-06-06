Fremantle Taps eTribez for Production Management

LOS ANGELES—eTribez has announced that Fremantle has inked a deal to use eTribez PM, the company’s new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, at Fremantle's studios around the world.

eTribez CEO and co-founder Eli Abayan noted that Fremantle is the latest global entertainment company to subscribe to the eTribez platform, joining All3Media, Studio Lambert, Hearst Media Production Group and many others. eTribez PM is currently being used on over 1,000 productions across various entertainment genres including non-scripted and scripted TV series, as well as documentary and feature films, the company said.

“We are always looking for new and innovative methods to incorporate into our operations,” says Jane Atkinson, Fremantle’s director of global production. “eTribez PM has provided just that, a great solution that allows us to more efficiently manage both our businesses and productions globally.”

“We are thrilled to have Fremantle joining our eTribez family,” said Abayan. “With our groundbreaking production management platform, leading entertainment companies like Fremantle can run their productions globally with more control. They will be on time and on budget, have the ability to benchmark aspects of their productions in different countries and, ultimately, will become a more data-driven organization operating in real time.”

eTribez PM is a cloud-based production management platform comprised of Finance, Talent Management, Planning, Scheduling, Document Management, Resource Management and Post-Production modules.

Fremantle has subscribed to eTribez PM’s comprehensive Finance module and is rolling it out across its global operating companies for Budgeting, Cost Management and Purchase Orders, Cost Reporting and Broadcaster Reporting.

Fremantle’s unscripted teams, comprising over 35 separate operating companies, will deploy eTribez PM in 13 languages across 14 territories, including the U.K., France, Sweden, Australia, Spain and Italy.

By using eTribez PM, Fremantle will have an end-to-end product that is consistent across its vast group, replacing multiple proprietary and legacy systems, the companies said.

Additional benefits and highlights include real-time oversight of productions, standardization of certain processes across the entire production group, and the global implementation of a purchase order system, eTribez reported.