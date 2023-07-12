FreeWheel to Bring Roku’s Ad Tech to FreeWheel Customers

NEW YORK—Roku and FreeWheel have announced that they will be working together to offer a suite of ad tech solutions for streaming TV that they said will help publishers and advertisers with achieve better results.

The strategic partnership brings together Roku, the nation’s largest streaming platform, with the Comcast-owned ad platform.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for our partners and consumers,” said Youssef Ben-Youssef, senior director, technology partnerships, Roku. “This new collaboration brings together an industry-leading blend of data, tech and reporting to accelerate the shift from traditional TV to streaming TV.”

“There is a lot of synergy, energy and a shared sense of purpose behind our work with Roku,” added FreeWheel chief strategy officer Soo Jin Oh. “At FreeWheel, we believe that the industry is stronger and better when we collectively help solve today’s problems while creating future innovation. And so, it’s our hope that this new initiative will help pave the way for greater simplicity, optimization, and an even more improved experience for the TV advertising ecosystem.”

Key highlights of this collaboration include: