Fox Sports Go to Live Stream MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK— Fox Sports Go, an app that provides live streaming video of Fox Sports content, will offer the first live stream of the Major League Baseball All- Star Game from Minneapolis, beginning July 15 at 7:30 p.m.



Game day coverage on the app will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a live stream simulcast of Fox Sports 1’s three-hour edition of America’s Pregame.



Fox Sports Go is currently available for iOS, Android and Kindle phones and tablets, select Windows devices, and on desktops through FoxSportsGo.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free.



The app will feature two separate live streams of the All-Star Game: the Fox Sports telecast in English and the Fox Deportes telecast in Spanish.



This season, Fox Sports Go is live streaming nearly 100 MLB telecasts, including all games televised on Fox Broadcast Network and Fox Sports 1. In addition to the All-Star Game, Fox Sports Go will also live stream for the first time ever the National League Division Series, the National League Championship Series, and the World Series.



Subscribers of participating video providers can enjoy access to live games and events in Fox Sports Go year-round.