Fox Sports Extends Partnership with Sportsvision

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES: Sportvision said that Fox Sports Media Group extended a partnership between the two. The arrangement comprises all National Football League games through the 2013-14 season, Major League Baseball games through the 2013 season and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races through 2014--on Fox Sports, Speed and the 19 Fox Sports regional networks. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



The deal represents the most expansive network agreement for Sportsvision, which specializes in enhancements for TV coverage of sports. Its yellow 1st and Ten line, used in Fox’s NFL coverage for a decade, is one of the company’s more well-known real-time dynamic graphic products. Sportsvision has eight Emmys for its technologies.



Fox will continue using the 1st & Ten Line, Down & Distance, Red Zone, Line of Scrimmage and Video in Perspective in its NFL coverage. Fox used Sportsvision’s PitchF/X pitch-tracking system, now operational in all 30 MLB ballparks, for the All-Star Game, and will continue employing it for other games, including the World Series. For NASCAR, Fox employs Sportsvision’s RaceF/X system that uses global positioning data to track racecar performance.