Fox Sports, Evertz, Game Creek Video Launch IP Routing for Trucks

LOS ANGELES, BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA and HUDSON, N.H.—Fox Sports, Evertz Microsystems Inc. and Game Creek Video announced that they will be installing a large-scale IP-based routing system in a production truck.



The Evertz EXE router will be installed in Fox Sports’ new production unit “Encore,” currently being integrated at Game Creek Video’s headquarters in Hudson. Encore is being built to facilitate Fox Sports’ coverage of USGA Golf events such as the US Men’s Open, The US Women’s Open, and The US Senior Open tournaments. Encore will also be assigned to Fox’s primary NFL telecast each week as well as Fox’s coverage of the Super Bowls in 2017, 2020, and 2023.



Joe Cirincione of Evertz said the Evertz 23Tbps EXE video service router supports more than 6900 channels I/O for routing between the multiple trucks. It will be managed by Evertz MAGNUM system controller. The trucks also will use the Evertz 570IPG high-density IP gateways and the 3067VIP-10G multi-viewer system running 140 displays. The format-agnostic infrastructure will allow Fox and Game Creek Video to support 3G, UHD, 4K and 8K resolutions. Jason Taubman, Game Creek’s vice president of Design and New Technology, said, “Given the sheer number of video and audio sources that Fox asked us to provide in Encore, and given that Evertz collaborated with us for platform to that requirement, the EXE routing product squarely hit the target for what we need. Fox Sports has always pushed the envelope for video and audio production and this push challenged us beyond the bounds of baseband routing in a practical space for a mobile unit. This will allow us to meet current and future requirements in an efficient way….”