Fox Sports App Launches On LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—In the run-up to Fox Sports’ production of Super Bowl LVII, Fox Sports and LG Electronics have launched the Fox Sports app on LG Smart TVs1 including its LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs. The app can be accessed via LG's webOS Smart TV platform2.

The Fox Sports app offers live and on-demand streaming sports from Fox, FS1, FS2, and Fox Deportes all in one app.

Every live Fox Sports game and studio show is available to pay TV subscribers, making NFL, MLB, NASCAR, College Football, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, CONCACAF Soccer, MLS, WWE, USFL, and Liga MX, as well as on-demand highlights available.

The app is available on LG Smart TVs with webOS version 5.0 or higher for TV model years 2020-2022. Subscription fees for certain features in the MML app may be required.

