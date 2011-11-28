FOX Networks expands HD workflow with Quantel Enterprise sQ

FOX Networks Engineering & Operations (NE&O), which provides technology and services to the FOX Sports Media Group (FSMG) for the live broadcast of sports telecasts, has chosen Quantel Enterprise sQ technology to cover more events and offer new services.

The new HD system went live on Sunday, Sept. 11 when 37 sporting events were recorded and broadcast, including 15 NFL games, and more than 12,000 HD clips were created and published.

The continued expansion into HD will ultimately allow FSMG to cover most of its sports production requirements from a single integrated Quantel platform whether broadcast in SD or HD. This includes the network’s coverage of Major League Baseball, college and NFL football, as well as FOX Sports Net’s (FSN) coverage of multiple sports year round.

The new Enterprise sQ HD equipment includes 50TB of online storage, six sQ View and three sQ Edit applications, and a further 14 Media Viewers for Dixon loggers. Finally, in a joint development with FOX, Quantel has supplied its new sQ Play ‘LiveTouch’ control with integrated jog/shuttle panel. This provides FOX with the ability to mark, clip and re-play to air action from a game within seconds of it happening.