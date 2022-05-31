Former NY Broadcasters Association President William O’Shaughnessy Has Died

ALBANY, N.Y.—The New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc. (NYSBA) has issued a statement mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster William “Bill” O’Shaughnessy.

O’Shaughnessy was the president and editorial director of WVOX and WVIP for 67 years.

A true renaissance man, O’Shaughnessy authored six books and was working on his seventh at the time of his passing, the NYSBA ported. He was also a long-time friend of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and many notable New York politicians.

“Bill set the gold standard for local broadcasting in New York with his many editorials and commentaries,” said David Donovan, president of the NYSBA in a statement. “Throughout his life WVOX and WVIP remained true to their mission, serving the local community. Bill earned national recognition as a staunch defender of the First Amendment rights of broadcasters. He served as President of the New York State Broadcasters Association. Bill assisted countless broadcasters that were in need through his service on the Board of Directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, where he served as Chairman of the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. He was the epitome of a local broadcaster and will be missed.”

In a separate statement, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt stated: “Bill O’Shaughnessy was a passionate public servant who left an indelible mark on broadcasting through his leadership, dedication and prose. His commitment to his community and our profession reflects the very best of broadcasting. Further, his incredible dedication to the Broadcaster’s Foundation helped countless lives. Our condolences go out to Bill’s family and all whose lives he touched.”

Consistent with Bill’s wishes, NYSBA encourages contributions to The William O’Shaughnessy Memorial Tribute Fund c/o Broadcasters Foundation of America, 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019 c/o Tim McCarthy and Jim Thompson, co-presidents, 212-373-8250 and at http://broadcastersfoundation.org/donate/ (opens in new tab).

For additional information contact David Donovan at ddonovan@nysbroadcasters.org.