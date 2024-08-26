Former Kodak, Disney Exec Leon Silverman Joins MediaBridge Capital Advisors as Senior Strategic Advisor

MediaBridge Capital Advisors, a leading boutique investment bank focused on the international media technology industry, has hired post industry veteran Leon Silverman as a Senior Strategic Advisor.

Ethan Jacks, Managing Partner of MediaBridge, remarked: “We are honored to have Leon join our firm as a Senior Strategic Advisor. He is a universally respected leader in the entertainment technology industry. His career experience and perspective will complement and add much to our team. We are excited to have him join”.

Silverman helped launch the pioneering post production company Laser Pacific, which was acquired by Eastman Kodak, where he additionally held senior executive roles. Silverman built and operated Disney’s on lot creative services infrastructure and team as General Manager of Disney’s Digital Studio, and served as a senior executive at Netflix, where he led global creative technology and operations teams.

He helped found the highly successful Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) and serves many industry organizations including Executive Committee leadership roles in Production and Technology and Science and Technology branches and peer groups at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Television Academy. Through his consultancy, Strategic Perspective, he advises a number of industry technology and media services organizations, and also serves MovieLabs, the joint venture technology laboratory, owned by the major studios, as a key advisor to its 2030 Vision initiative.

Leon commented: “I am excited to be joining MediaBridge at this pivotal time in the media and entertainment industry. There is tremendous opportunity in the industry today that can be enabled and enhanced through M&A and investment strategy. I look forward to working together with this focused team to provide support, guidance and the resources that will help create our industry’s future media supply chain.”