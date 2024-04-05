Former FTC Counsel Joins NAB's Legal Team

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has hired Nandu Machiraju as its senior vice president and deputy general counsel. Machiraju will report to Rick Kaplan, chief legal officer and executive vice president, Legal and Regulatory Affairs.

NAB says that Machiraju will develop and advance the association’s policy goals across a broad range of issues that concern radio and television broadcasters, leading industry advocacy on NextGen TV and addressing a variety of spectrum matters and other regulatory issues.

"Leveraging his deep expertise in regulatory matters and competition law, Nandu will play a crucial role in NAB’s advocacy before the FCC, the Administration and federal courts,” said Kaplan. "Broadcasters will be well served by Nandu’s keen intellect, ability to build consensus and analytical approach, and we are thrilled to welcome him to NAB’s legal team.”

Before joining NAB, Machiraju served as a partner at Baker & McKenzie LLP, advising clients on antitrust issues and regulatory matters under the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Justice jurisdictions.

Additionally, Machiraju spent several years in senior leadership roles at the FTC, including serving as attorney adviser to Chairman Joseph Simons, where he played a key role in overseeing the agency’s appellate litigation, antitrust conduct, merger investigations and congressional relations. He began his legal career as an associate at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, focusing on antitrust issues.

Machiraju holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Chicago and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.