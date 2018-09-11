Former Cobalt CEO and Product Director Join Multidyne

Bob McAlpine

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions last week announced two appointments aimed at helping to shape the company’s future.

Bob McAlpine, most recently CEO of Cobalt Digital, will serve MultiDyne in a key global advisory role. Jesse Foster, who was Director of Product and Business Development at Cobalt Digital, takes on the role of Director of Product Development and Western Region Sales.

Both will represent MultiDyne at IBC2018 in Amsterdam, Sept. 14-18, and meet with customers and the company’s partners. They will report to MultiDyne President Frank Jachetta.

Foster will be responsible for driving new product development to strengthen MultiDyne’s fiber-optic transport family and broaden its reach throughout broadcast and production infrastructures. His responsibilities also will include development of new MultiDyne openGear modular cards.

Jesse Foster

Foster joins MultiDyne as it opens a new service facility in the Los Angeles area (1221 Avenida Acaso in Camarillo, Calif.). In addition to repair, design and engineering services and technical sales support, the facility also will serve as a supply outlet for video accessories.

McAlpine joins MultiDyne through his Black Pearl Management Group consultancy, which he founded in August 2018. He will focus on the growth of sales globally and market penetration around the world, the company said.

More information is available on the MultiDyne website.