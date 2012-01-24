Former BFA Chief James J. Delmonico Dies

NEW YORK:The Broadcasters Foundation of America is saddened to announce the passing of James J. Delmonico, the former Chairman of the Foundation who is credited with the resurrection of the Broadcast Pioneers and changing the organization’s name to the Broadcasters Foundation. Delmonico passed away peacefully Saturday morning with his family at his side in Syracuse, New York. The beloved and respected broadcaster was 91.



Assuming the chairmanship of what was at that time The Broadcast Pioneers in late 1991, Delmonico instituted what became the new age for the organization under the new moniker as the Broadcasters Foundation. Among his many accomplishments was the elevation of Ward L. Quaal to the chairmanship on his stepping down from the position in 1994.



Commenting on his passing, Broadcasters Foundation Chairman Philip J. Lombardo praised Jim’s leadership and guidance: “Jim was a tireless leader for the organization, inspiring the appointment of many notables to the board of directors with new focus, determination, and purpose. Jim was known for challenging his fellow board members to be supportive both financially and by encouraging others to do so. Under his chairmanship, Jim brought new strengths to the organization in those early and important bedrock years. He will be missed.”



Inheriting an organization with a treasury of less than $30,000 and few grant recipients in 1991, through Delmonico’s leadership and inspiration, and that of his successors - Ward L. Quaal, Edward F. McLaughlin and Chairman Philip J. Lombardo - the organization today has an outreach that will exceed $700,000 in grants this year.



As a broadcaster, Delmonico played a significant role in General Electric’s expansion to radio and television. He was elected Vice President of both GE Broadcasting and GE Cablevision Corporation and transferred to Schenectady where, in 1974, he took on the added responsibility of being the Vice President and General Manager of WRGB-TV, WGY-AM, and WGY-FM. He was named "Broadcaster of the Year" in 1991 by the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA), and as a Director of the organization as well as Chairman of the NYSBA's Legislative Committee.



Donations to the Broadcasters Foundation can be made in Jim Delmonico’s name at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or by contacting 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.



