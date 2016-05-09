Flying Pictures, The Lens Foundry Merge
HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND—Flying Pictures and the Lens Foundry have announced that they are teaming up to form a single company. The new group will operate under the Flying Pictures banner. The Lens Foundry offers a range of drones, Movi rigs, cable-cams and tracking vehicles. Flying Pictures is an aerial production company.
For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication TVB Europe.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox