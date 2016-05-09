Trending

Flying Pictures, The Lens Foundry Merge

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND—Flying Pictures and the Lens Foundry have announced that they are teaming up to form a single company. The new group will operate under the Flying Pictures banner. The Lens Foundry offers a range of drones, Movi rigs, cable-cams and tracking vehicles. Flying Pictures is an aerial production company.

For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication TVB Europe.