First NFL Black Friday Game Will Stream Free On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has announced that it will provide free access for all fans to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, streaming exclusively on Prime Video November 24. The move means that viewers who don't have a Prime Video subscription can still watch the game.

The game will stream exclusively on Prime Video November 24, and is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. EST. The teams will be announced later this year.

The move highlights the ongoing shift of major sports rights to streaming and some of the challenges subscription streaming services have in reaching larger audiences (opens in new tab), given the decline in viewing for Thursday Night Football last year when it exclusively aired on Amazon.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video and global head of Sports. “We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

The exclusive Black Friday game marks a further extension of Prime Video’s relationship with the NFL, and offers a free sample of the benefits that come with Prime membership, Amazon said.

The service took over as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2022, and over the course of 15 games, presented the most streamed NFL contests in history, attracted audiences that were eight years younger than NFL audiences on the linear channels, and regularly topped all competing programming across broadcast and cable. Overall, viewing levels where, however down by 41% according to Nielsen (opens in new tab).

Pregame coverage for the Black Friday game will kick off on November 24, live and onsite within the host stadium. Charissa Thompson will host the pregame show alongside Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks, and Michael Smith. When game coverage commences, Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung will cover the on-field action.