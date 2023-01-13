Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football Audiences Are Smaller But Younger & Richer

SEATTLE—Amazon is reporting total audiences for the first ever season of Thursday Night Football games to be exclusively streamed that are higher than the numbers reported by Nielsen but still significantly down from the previous season when the NFL package was shared by Fox, the NFL Network, Amazon and local broadcast channels.

Amazon reported that the Thursday games during the 2022-23 season attracted an average audience of 11.3 million, higher than Nielsen’s 9.58 million average audience but significantly down from the 16.2 million viewers the games averaged a year earlier.

The data is notable given the shift in overall sports rights from broadcast and cable to streaming. The 41% decline in the Nielsen numbers from 16.2 million to 9.58 million might indicate problems for streamers hoping to attract the audiences and advertising revenue previously earned by broadcasters.

On the plus side, the streamer was able to attract more younger viewers, which is notable given the difficulties of reaching young viewers via broadcast and pay TV.

Amazon reported that TNF on Prime’s had a median age that was the youngest in a decade for a full-season NFL package. TNF on Prime also finished up +11% in P18-34 compared to last season and men 18-34 were up 18% vs. last season, registering the largest year-over-year jump for an NFL package in that demo in nine years.

The median age of viewers also dropped to 47 on TNF, seven years younger than the median age of those watching the NFL on linear TV, and the streamed games attracted audiences with higher incomes.

TNF on Prime viewers earned a Median Household Income of $98,500, which is 19% higher than audiences watching the NFL on linear networks ($82,800), Amazon said.

“Amazon has earned a strong reputation for making big bets, and given the unprecedented scale of this challenge and the hallowed place that NFL coverage holds among millions of fans, the launch of Thursday Night Football ranks high among our most ambitious enterprises,” said Jay Marine, vice president, Prime Video, and global head of sports. “We are only at the beginning of a long-term mission, but are ecstatic with the results and achievements of this first season, bringing millions of new viewers to Prime Video every week.”

According to Amazon, key metrics for the TNF season include: