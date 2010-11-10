First Chief of New York Broadcasters to Step Down

ALBANY, N.Y.: Joseph A. Reilly is stepping down as president and executive director of the New York State Broadcasters Association after 31 years on June 30, 2011, following the 49th Annual Executive Conference. The NYSBA board announced Reilly’s retirement today.



Reilly was the association’s first full-time executive director. He came aboard in 1979 after running stations in Albany and New Jersey, “where he launched the career of television impresario Roger King,” the NYSBA said.



Reilly was credited with setting the group on more solid financial footing and making it a more powerful lobby. He also won sales tax relief on broadcast equipment and led the fight to allow cameras and microphones in court rooms. He was lauded by broadcast and political luminaries.



“Not your ordinary Joe, New York broadcasters have been blessed by the steady and genial stewardship of Joe Reilly,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “He has the heart the size of the Empire State Building, and his presence in this great business will be sorely missed.”



Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said of Reilly: “Joe has advocated brilliantly for the broadcasters of our state without once forgetting the vital interests of the listeners and viewers. He is a New York treasure.”



Nationwide radio programmer Jay Meyers stated: “Joe leaving the NYSBA after 30 years is the equivalent of Johnny Carson leaving ‘The Tonight Show.’”



As part of the transition process, New York City-based Diversified Search Odgers Berndtson has been retained to find a successor. The group expects to complete the process by July 1, 2011. Reilly will consult with the group through July to aid in the transition.

-- Deborah D. McAdams