FileCatalyst to Accelerate NBC Olympics File Transfers

OTTAWA—NBC Olympics has chosen FileCatalyst to transfer event footage at accelerated speeds and facilitate remote production workflows for its production of Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea. NBC Olympics’ use of FileCatalyst technology for the games builds on its use for coverage of the 2016 Rio Games, said a FileCatalyst press release.

FileCatalyst technology will move data over a 5 Gbps link between NBC Olympics’ headquarters in Stamford, Conn., and the NBC Olympics compound at the International Broadcast Center in PyeongChang. It also will help accelerate transfers between a number of interconnected Winter Games sites and event venues.

During peak periods, concurrent file transfers are expected to number in the hundreds, reaching a data volume of about 10 TB per day. The files will consist of both high- and low- resolution videos. Many will be transferred while events are still in progress and videos are still being encoded.

Timely content delivery is critical to the production workflow because it will enable remote logging and editing in near real time. Archived footage will also be moved from Stamford to PyeongChang as needed. The setup also includes FileCatalyst Central to monitor and administer the deployment, and FileCatalyst Direct server and client applications.

