FCC Names David Waterman Chief Economist

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler announced the appointment of David Waterman as chief economist. Waterman is a professor at Indiana University and will start at the FCC in January of 2015.



“I’m delighted that David Waterman has agreed to join the commission as our chief economist. His understanding of the communications industries, and of the relationship of market structures to public policy, will allow him to contribute immediately at the FCC. Professor Waterman’s presence will aid in our effort to beef up the role of economics in FCC decision-making,” Chairman Wheeler said.



Waterman joins the commission from Indiana University at Bloomington, where he is professor emeritus in the Department of Telecommunications, The Media School. Waterman’s research centers on communications industries, especially the media. He is an expert on vertical integration and other aspects of market structure in multichannel television, and on the economics of programming, copyright, and Internet video distribution. While at the commission, Waterman expects to focus on media-related issues.



Waterman received his undergraduate degree in Economics at the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University. Prior to joining Indiana University, he was on the faculty of the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California.