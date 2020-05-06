FCC Levies $48M Fine Against Sinclair

WASHINGTON—Sinclair Broadcasting Group has agreed to pay a $48 million civil penalty to the FCC, the largest ever paid by a broadcaster, the commission said. The penalty is twice the prior record for a broadcaster, which was the $24 million paid by Univision in 2007.

The broadcaster will also have to “abide by a strict compliance plan” in order to close three open investigations.

The announcement closes a nearly year-long investigation into the company’s disclosure of information relating to its proposed acquisition of stations owned by Tribune Media. The agreement also closes investigations into whether the company has met its obligations to negotiate retransmission consent agreements in good faith and its failure to identify the sponsor of content it produced and supplied to both Sinclair and non-Sinclair television stations.

“Sinclair’s conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking Commission approval of a transaction in the future. On the other hand, I disagree with those who, for transparently political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair’s licenses. While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here.”

Sinclair said it “was pleased with the resolution” and that it’s “committed to interact constructively with all of its regulators to ensure full compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.”