FCC Hosting Virtual Symposium for Small, Diverse Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—The FCC has scheduled a virtual symposium designed to look at the financial and legislative issues that small and diverse broadcasters face. The symposium is called “Path to Media Ownership and Sustainability” and will take place on Nov. 6.

The event is organized by the Access to Capital Working Group of the FCC’s Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment (ACDDE) and the FCC’s Media Bureau.

On the agenda for the day will be a slew of broadcasters and lenders discussing how to obtain financing for broadcast station transactions. It will also dive into the history of broadcast tax certificate policy and the potential for new tax certificate policy to increase broadcast ownership diversity.

Nielsen Global Media is also on tap to present ratings measurements for multi-ethnic broadcast stations and lead a discussion on how small and diverse broadcasters can attract increased advertising revenue.

In addition, Congressional staff members will provide updates on pending legislation to increase diversity media ownership

Scheduled speakers for the event include FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks; Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group and an ACDDE chair; Anna M. Gomez, a representative of the Hispanic National Bar Association and an ACDDE chair; and more. The full agenda is available online .