FCC Expects Negligible Increase in Regulatory Fee Revenue from Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a request for public comment on its proposed regulatory fees for fiscal year 2025 that would see only a slight increase in fee revenue from broadcasters to fund the Media Bureau.

In the notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM ) seeking comment on the $390,192,000 in congressionally required regulatory fees for fiscal year 2025, the FCC noted that it expects to get $51,286,000 from broadcasters to fund the Media Bureau, which is only up only slightly from the $51,193,000 in regulatory fee revenue in FY 2024. That is a tiny 0.018% increase.

The NPRM also details the regulatory fees for individual TV stations around the country in Appendix F of the document.

Overall, the FCC is expecting to get $22,622,022 in regulatory fees from digital television, which includes satellite TV, and $1,503,075 from LPTV/Class A/FM Translators & FM Trans/Boosters.

Separately, the FCC has proposed a budget of $416.1 million for fiscal 2026, up about 6.6% from FY 2025 if approved by Congress.

The NPRM detailing the regulatory fees and their calculation is available here.