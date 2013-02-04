FATS Digital expands archiving and MAM services with Front Porch Digital

Sydney-based FATS Digital, a mastering, storage, duplication and technical services company, has expanded its digital archiving facilities with Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive CSM and the complementary DIVAdirector 5 media asset management (MAM) system. The move places FATS at the forefront of the Australian professional media storage sector.

DIVAdirector allows FATS Digital's customers to view low-res proxies over the Internet and then order the high-res content to be delivered on drives, videotape or electronically in a multitude of file formats.

Once assets are digitally ingested, FATS can transcode the original high-res file to deliver different file formats to different customers purchasing the same footage or program — a capability that streamlines the process for everyone involved.