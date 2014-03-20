Fairlight to Unveil Digital Audio Mixing Console at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Fairlight will unveil EVO.Live, a next-generation digital audio mixing console for live broadcast, OB trucks, houses of worship, among other production applications.



The compact, modular console, available in different chassis or table-mount configurations from 12 to 60 faders, has an ergonomic control surface design with touch TFT monitors that offer immediate access to critical live functions with excellent visualization. It offers full redundancy with automatic takeover as well as unique picture keys that self-label instantly for each task performed, displaying the right commands and functions at the right time.



Fairlight’s new iCan (Integrated Control Across Network) technology provides operators with an easy to use editor to design fully customized layouts, and dual-operator functionality lets each audio engineer independently access their own set of faders, solos, channel selections and monitoring controls, among other features.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Fairlight will be in booth C1459.