Facilis TerraBlock used on two ABC studios series by DigitalFilm Tree

Facilis TerraBlock has provided a shared storage solution for two ABC Studios series in Burbank, CA, as part of a new workflow process that provides an integrated remote post set up that includes editorial, online, titling, color, dailies and VFX.

Designed by DigitalFilm Tree (DFT), the pipeline was originally outfitted with TerraBlock because of the system’s small form factor, high-capacity and performance. First implemented in September 2012, TerraBlock has already proven successful in facilitating the workflow for DFT on the ABC series “Mistresses” and “Perception.”

With support for 4TB drives, TerraBlock fits 96 TB into a single 5RU, 24-drive chassis – providing all of the bandwidth and storage necessary for a full show season, while also reducing the power consumption and heat emission from that of a traditional SAN. This robust and compact design allows post-production teams to easily complete on-set dailies. Once filming is wrapped, hard drives with RAW Apple ProRes 444 footage are loaded into the TerraBlock for the dailies to be processed.

Concurrently, an editing team is able to cut multiple streams of Avid DNxHD 36 Mb/s offline from the SAN. There is always a link to the RAW material housed on the TerraBlock, so the post production team can easily lock a cut by reconnecting to the online ProRes 444 material rather than having to take the material off of a LTO or the post production facility’s SAN.