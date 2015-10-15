Eyeview and WideOrbit Partner on Programmatic TV Ad Buying

NEW YORK—Video advertising platform Eyeview and WideOrbit, a provider of advertising management software, have announced a partnership that will enable programmatic TV ad buying through the Eyeview platform. Eyeview clients can now purchase TV advertising from local broadcast stations through WideOrbit’s WO Programmatic TV.

With the Eyeview platform, marketers can purchase TV advertising from stations in 115 U.S. markets, including 18 of the top 25. Brand and agencies can make programmatic offers for local broadcast inventory, as well as measure and optimize campaign performance through Eyeview.

Features of the Eyeview platform include relevant messaging, targeting and measurement. In addition, the system also features automated, efficient, impression-based buying while supporting campaign frequency goals; as well as algorithm-centric smart data sources for precise targeting.